WASHINGTON, April 9 The judge overseeing the
court fight between the U.S. Justice Department and
Anheuser-Busch InBev over its Grupo Modelo
deal approved a stay in court proceedings on
Tuesday to give the two sides more time to reach an accord.
Last week the two sides asked for an extension of a stay,
which began in February, in order to wrap up an "agreement in
principle" that would end litigation.
The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Jan. 31 to stop AB
InBev, the world's largest brewer, from buying the 50 percent of
Grupo Modelo it does not already own for $20.1 billion. The
Justice Department said the deal could mean higher U.S. beer
prices.
To win U.S. antitrust approval for the deal, AB InBev first
offered to sell its 50 percent share in Modelo's U.S.
distributor, Crown Imports, to Constellation Brands, the
world's largest branded wine company.
When that was not enough to satisfy the U.S. government, AB
InBev said in February it would sell Modelo's Piedras Negras
brewery in Mexico near the U.S border to Constellation for $2.9
billion and would grant Constellation the U.S. rights to Corona
and other Modelo brands.
The revised InBev offer would make Constellation the third
largest U.S. beer producer.
Analysts have said that for AB InBev, the main benefits of
the proposed deal with Modelo lie in Mexico, the world's fourth-
largest market in terms of profit generated, and in driving
Corona sales outside the United States.