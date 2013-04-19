BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
BRUSSELS, April 19 Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday the full takeover of Mexico's Grupo Modelo it agreed with the U.S. Justice Department was broadly in line with the revised terms it set out on Feb. 14.
The world's largest beermaker said in a statement the deal included additional binding commitments designed to ensure prompt divestiture of assets to Constellation, the build-out of the Piedras Negras brewery by Constellation and U.S. distribution guarantees for Constellation.
AB InBev said it expected the transaction to close in June.
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning after the yen rally paused, but financial stocks slipped on falling U.S. yields, while North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile hurt the overall market sentiment.