SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 1 Brazil's
securities industry watchdog CVM on Tuesday lifted a suspension
on Grupo Oi SA's 6 billion real ($2.7 billion) share
offering, paving the way for the Brazilian telecommunications
company's merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA.
Regulators last week halted the transaction after Oi Chief
Executive Officer Zeinal Bava breached a mandatory quiet period
ahead of the offer. Oi and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
bank handling the transaction, agreed to advise potential
investors to ignore Bava's remarks about the offer, a condition
CVM said in a statement was enough to lift the suspension.
The offering is the backbone of Oi's planned capital
increase of 14 billion reais that will allow it to tie up with
Portugal Telecom, also its biggest shareholder.
Last week, shareholders of Oi and Portugal Telecom approved
the capital increase and separate asset appraisals at their
respective assemblies in Rio de Janeiro and Lisbon. Executives
at the companies say the combination will give the resulting
entity more clout to compete inside Brazil with bigger rivals
such as Spain's Telefonica SA, Telecom Italia SpA's TIM
Participações SA and Mexico's America Movil SAB
.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Bruno; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)