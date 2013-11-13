SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA on Wednesday reported a net profit of 172 million reais ($74 million) for the third quarter, down 71 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

A Reuters survey had been split between three analysts with an average earnings estimate of 123 million reais and two who on average expected a net loss of 15 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slipped 2 percent from a year earlier to 2.139 billion reais, above an average forecast of 1.909 billion reais.