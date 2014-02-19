SAO PAULO Feb 19 Profit at Brazilian telecom
Grupo Oi SA nearly trebled in the fourth quarter as
the sale of underwater fiber optic cable units offset the cost
of a cumbersome debt load.
Oi posted a 191 percent rise in quarterly net profit from a
year earlier, to 1.183 billion reais ($493.7 million), the
company said on Wednesday.
The firm agreed in July to sell its underwater fiber optic
cable units to a fund led by investment banking firm Grupo BTG
Pactual SA for 1.75 billion reais.
Oi is facing stiff headwinds from a fragile Brazilian
economy and rising competition in a crowded wireless market.
The difficulty of keeping up investments, paying dividends
and servicing hefty debt costs has bolstered the case for an
injection of fresh capital as part of Oi's planned merger with
key shareholder Portugal Telecom.
Revenue dropped 2.4 in the October-December quarter compared
with a year earlier, with mobile services slipping 3.0 percent
and fixed-line revenue rising only 0.7 percent.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
39 percent from the year before to 3.496 billion reais.
Several banks' equity research desks had declined to give
earnings estimates for Grupo Oi. Some cited rules barring such
forecasts while engaged in an investment banking transaction
with the company.
Oi confirmed this month that a group of banks had agreed to
contribute 6 billion reais to its upcoming capital increase.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione; Editing by
Pravin Char)