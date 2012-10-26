* Plan still needs approval of nation's power regulator
* Eight Grupo Rede distributors under government management
* Group's controlling shareholder becomes CEO
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 Shareholders of Brazilian
utility Grupo Rede Energia, which has eight
distribution companies currently under government
administration, approved a recovery plan for the units on
Thursday, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The units were put under government administration in August
to avert a rupture in the power supply due to financial and
operational difficulties they were facing.
Grupo Rede must now present its plan to the government power
sector regulator ANEEL.
Rede Energia earlier this month signed a letter of
understanding for a possible purchase of the company by
Brazilian utilities CPFL Energia and Equatorial
Energia. Those two companies say they have exclusive
negotiating rights for the purchase until the end of the year.
Energy companies Energisa SA and Copel
said last week they were interested in buying Grupo Rede.
Shareholders at Thursday's assembly also approved changes to
the company's management. The controlling shareholder of the
group, Jorge Queiroz de Mouras Junior, will become chief
executive officer and head of investor relations.
($1 = 2.0258 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)