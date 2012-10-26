* Plan still needs approval of nation's power regulator

* Eight Grupo Rede distributors under government management

* Group's controlling shareholder becomes CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 Shareholders of Brazilian utility Grupo Rede Energia, which has eight distribution companies currently under government administration, approved a recovery plan for the units on Thursday, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The units were put under government administration in August to avert a rupture in the power supply due to financial and operational difficulties they were facing.

Grupo Rede must now present its plan to the government power sector regulator ANEEL.

Rede Energia earlier this month signed a letter of understanding for a possible purchase of the company by Brazilian utilities CPFL Energia and Equatorial Energia. Those two companies say they have exclusive negotiating rights for the purchase until the end of the year.

Energy companies Energisa SA and Copel said last week they were interested in buying Grupo Rede.

Shareholders at Thursday's assembly also approved changes to the company's management. The controlling shareholder of the group, Jorge Queiroz de Mouras Junior, will become chief executive officer and head of investor relations.

($1 = 2.0258 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chris Gallagher)