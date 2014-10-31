Oct 31 Grupo Tavex Sa :

* 9-month net sales down 13.7 percent at 255.9 million euros

* 9-month recurring EBITDA down 28.4 percent at 32.5 million euros

* 9-month net loss 29.8 million euros versus net loss 17.6 million euros

* Net financial debt 333.8 million euros at Sept 30 versus 292.5 million euros last year