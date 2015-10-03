(Adds market shares and context)
MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator has ruled that broadcaster Grupo Televisa does not
have market power in pay television, meaning the company avoids
being hit with new tougher rules.
The investigative arm of the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) provisionally said in March that Televisa
did have "substantial market power", causing its
shares to dip at the time.
But a vote by the IFT board on Wednesday rejected that
finding because the company, the world's largest provider of
Spanish-language TV content, has been losing market share, the
IFT said in a statement on Friday.
However, it retains a powerful hold on the market.
Between September 2013 and March 2015, Grupo Televisa's
share of Mexico's satellite TV customers fell to 71 percent,
from 73 percent. Its share of cable TV subscibers fell to 52
percent from 54 percent, according to the IFT.
In order to vote yes, regulators would have had to prove
Televisa was dominant enough to be able to unilaterally fix
prices. A high market share alone was not enough.
The IFT said competitors such as Dish, Megacable
and Axtel had won new subscribers
faster than previously, causing Televisa's market share to fall,
which showed there was competition in the market.
Last year, as part of a wider sector reform in telecoms and
broadcasting, Televisa was declared dominant in the free-to-air
TV market, forcing it to allow pay TV rivals to show its free
content, among other measures.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dave Graham and
Clarence Fernandez)