BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
Dec 23 LSR Group OJSC :
* LSR Group sells apartments to the government
* Says entered into 9 government contracts with Committee for city property management of St. Petersburg for purchase of apartments
* Says city of St. Petersburg acquired 1,653 apartments for a total price of 5,159.1 million roubles ($93.27 million) Source text: bit.ly/1AUFceb Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.3125 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.