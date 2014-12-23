Dec 23 LSR Group OJSC :

* LSR Group sells apartments to the government

* Says entered into 9 government contracts with Committee for city property management of St. Petersburg for purchase of apartments

* Says city of St. Petersburg acquired 1,653 apartments for a total price of 5,159.1 million roubles ($93.27 million) Source text: bit.ly/1AUFceb Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.3125 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)