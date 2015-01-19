Jan 19 LSR Group

* Sees 2015 real estate sales at 850,000 square meters and completed real estate at 750,000 square meters - Interfax cites CEO Aleksandr Vakhmistrov as saying at a press conference

* Thus, 2015 real estate sales can decrease by 16.6 pct in 2015 compared with 2014 - IFX