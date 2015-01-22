China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 LSR Group OJSC :
* Says has completed sale of its cement plant, located in Slantsy, the Leningrad region, to Eurocement Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal