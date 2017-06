MOSCOW Nov 29 PIK : * Says agreed on extension of repayment schedule to 2014 * Says reached agreement with Sberbank, the group's largest creditor,

to extend its existing debt repayment schedule * Says Sberbank agreed to amend the repayment schedule reducing amounts due in

fourth quarter 2012 and in 2013 down to 0.3 billion roubles and 1.4 billion roubles, accordingly. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)