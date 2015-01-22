Cyber security firm FireEye reports surprise rise in revenue
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
Jan 22 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :
* Signs agreement for transfer of All Music to Discovery Italia
* Transaction to be finalized by end of January
* Discovery Italia will produce program in partnership with Elemedia and will keep Deejay TV brand
* Transaction value of around 17 million euros ($19.68 million)
* All Music is broadcaster of italian general-interest television channel Deejay TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8636 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.