JERUSALEM Feb 25 Israel's Gryphonet said on
Monday it formed a strategic alliance that will enable
application developers at Deutsche Telekom to receive
insight on the behaviour of their applications following their
launch.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Gryphonet has developed "AppRight", a monitoring and
reporting platform that provides mobile application developers
with information on their applications' behaviour.
Such information can help developers understand in which
environments an application is functioning well and why some
mobile apps crash and use a lot of memory and battery power.
Gryphonet noted that although the Android operating system
is the fastest growing platform, running on 75 percent of mobile
phones, it is a challenging software environment.
