March 18 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
, the first business development company backed by an
investment bank to go public in the United States, fell 2.5
percent in their market debut.
Business development companies, which invest in small- and
medium-sized companies, pay out at least 90 percent of their
taxable income as dividends as they pay very little or no
corporate taxes.
Credit Suisse Group AG's Credit Suisse Park View
BDC is looking to raise $500 million in a non-traded IPO this
year, according to a filing.
Goldman Sachs BDC's shares fell to $19.50 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $690
million.
New investors will receive a distribution of 45 cents per
share, payable to shareholders on record as of March 31.
The company, which is externally managed by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's asset management unit, has a total fair value
of $914 million in 34 portfolio companies.
Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio ranges from marketing company
Infinity Sales Group and specialty retailer Avenue Stores LLC to
aerospace company Heligear Acquisition Co and Extraction Oil &
Gas Holdings LLC.
Set up in 2012, the company had raised more than $1.27
billion in debt and equity to invest in U.S. middle-market
companies.
Non-banking financial companies or "shadow banks" have
expanded their market share as banks reduce lending to smaller
companies due to increased capital constraints and tighter
lending norms.
Goldman Sachs BDC's net investment income more than tripled
to $52.7 million in 2014.
Goldman Sachs BDC raised about $120 million after its
offering of 6 million shares was priced at the low end of the
expected range of $20-$21.
The company plans to use the proceeds to repay debt.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were
lead underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Don Sebastian)