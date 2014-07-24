Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, July 24 South Korean oil refiner GS Caltex has purchased the first condensate cargo to be exported from the United States since the easing of a 40-year ban on U.S. oil exports, three industry sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The cargo will be loaded in late July, the sources said.
The United States has recently softened a total ban on oil exports in place since the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s.
GS Caltex, a joint venture between GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, declined to comment. (Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million