SEOUL Feb 17 GS Retail Co Ltd is
the preferred bidder to buy a controlling stake in South Korea's
Parnas Hotel Co Ltd, the hotel operator's parent, GS Engineering
& Construction, said on Tuesday.
GS Retail is expected to acquire the stake in Parnas for
about 750 billion won ($681.19 million), Korea Economic Daily
reported earlier on Tuesday, citing unnamed investment banking
sources.
GS E&C put up for sale its 67.6 percent stake in the hotel
operator last year, and had received bids from interested
parties including Hong Kong-based private equity firm Gaw
Capital, South Korean financial services group Mirae Asset and
Seoul-based private equity firm IMM.
Parnas Hotel operates multiple facilities in Seoul,
including two first-class hotels in the wealthy Gangnam area, a
hotel in the tourist hot spot of Myeong-dong and a convention
centre in the central business district.
($1 = 1,101.0200 won)
