SEOUL Nov 16 South Korea's GS Engineering & Construction said it has bought Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain's environmental unit Inima for 231 million euros ($312.4 million).

GS said in a statement that it bought the entire stake in Inima from parent OHL group and planned to complete the acquisition early next year.

GS won the takeover deal for the water desalination and treatment company, trumping three contenders in the final round, including South Korea's POSCO Engineering & Construction. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)