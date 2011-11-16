UPDATE 1-Landslides, flooding kill 147 people in Bangladesh, northeast India
* India offers help to Bangladesh with rescue efforts (Increases death toll to 147, expands affected area to include northeast India, paragraphs 1, 4-10)
SEOUL Nov 16 South Korea's GS Engineering & Construction said it has bought Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain's environmental unit Inima for 231 million euros ($312.4 million).
GS said in a statement that it bought the entire stake in Inima from parent OHL group and planned to complete the acquisition early next year.
GS won the takeover deal for the water desalination and treatment company, trumping three contenders in the final round, including South Korea's POSCO Engineering & Construction. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* India offers help to Bangladesh with rescue efforts (Increases death toll to 147, expands affected area to include northeast India, paragraphs 1, 4-10)
SHANGHAI, June 14 Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.