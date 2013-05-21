SEOUL May 21 South Korea's GS Engineering & Construction said on Tuesday it had received an order worth 1.16 trillion won ($1.04 billion) from Turkey to build a refinery plant.

It said in a regulatory filing that Italian firm Saipem , Spanish oil engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas and Japanese company Itochu were also part of the joint construction project. ($1 = 1116.7500 Korean won) (Reporting By Daum Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)