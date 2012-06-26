(Adds Saipem deal, official comment)
By Hyunjoo Jin and Reem Shamseddine
SEOUL/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 26 South Korean
group GS Engineering & Construction and Italy's
Saipem have won deals to expand a petrochemical
complex in Saudi Arabia for oil giant Saudi Aramco
and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical.
A Sumitomo spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday that the
partners had picked Saipem and GS to work on the Rabigh II
project on the Red Sea coast of the world's largest oil
exporter.
GS said that its contract was worth $1.8 billion, while
industry sources in Saudi Arabia said that Saipem's deal was
worth about $700 million.
Other deals involving Britain's Petrofac and Japan's JGC are
close to being signed, sources said, but the Sumitomo
spokeswoman declined to comment on contracts yet to be
announced.
The Rabigh II project is part of Aramco's plans to diversify
its business from crude oil into chemicals, unconventional gas
and renewables. Operations are planned to start in the first
half of 2016.
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by
Daniel Fineren and David Goodman)