BRIEF-Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 9 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :
Jan 13 Galatasaray :
* Terminates its player Yigit Ismail Gokoglan contract with mutual agreement
* Says not to pay any compensation and fee to the player Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 9 Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia.