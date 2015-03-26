NEW YORK, March 26 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc last week became the first business development company (BDC) backed by an investment bank to list its shares on a public exchange, bringing a high profile institutional name to the universe of publicly traded BDC vehicles but creating little momentum for others to follow suit.

At a time of mixed fortunes for BDCs, market participants said there is limited expectation that Goldman Sachs BDC's debut on the New York Stock Exchange paves the way for other BDC IPOs. BDCs are a type of specialty lender that invest in U.S. middle market businesses. Some are suffering from a slump in share prices which constrains capital raising efforts and can squeeze loan originations and ultimately growth.

The sector includes funds whose shares are listed on an exchange, as well as non-traded or unlisted vehicles.

"The successful completion of the Goldman Sachs BDC IPO is a good sign of an industry continuing to grow and institutionalize. I see the Goldman IPO through that prism," said Todd Owens, CEO of Fifth Street Finance Corp (FSC) and President of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (FSFR), two publicly traded BDCs. Fifth Street Asset Management is the external manager of both FSC and FSFR.

"But it's not clear that it makes it easier for others," Owens said regarding the ability of other BDCs to conduct initial public offerings. "If the window has opened, it has not opened a lot."

Access to the equity markets has been largely shut to BDCs since mid-2014. The last IPO before Goldman's was completed by Alcentra Capital Corp in May 2014, though other already publicly traded BDCs have raised fresh equity over that period, according to a report published by Raymond James.

HEADWINDS

Rapid expansion and fierce underwriting competition among BDCs, as platforms vie for a larger slice of the middle market lending pie, combined with a range of challenges weighing on BDC structures, have posed greater headwinds for some vehicles than for others.

The vehicles are among an expanding class of alternative capital providers that have gained market share as banks scale back leveraged lending in the face of tighter capital constraints and stricter regulatory guidelines. The highly competitive underwriting environment for leveraged loans is contributing to downward pressure on portfolio yields, squeezing earnings and making it harder to cover dividends.

BDC share prices suffered last year, not only from declining earnings, but also triggered by the removal of BDCs from the S&P and Russell indices and by the fall in energy prices.

BDCs now trade at a roughly 5 percent discount to net asset value (NAV) on average, according to the Wells Fargo BDC Index. This is improved since December, when they were trading at a 12 percent discount to NAV, but BDCs have not traded at a premium since mid-September 2014.

Share price declines below NAV precludes most BDCs from tapping the equity markets to raise growth capital over at least the near term, Fitch Ratings, which last week completed its annual peer review of 10 rated BDCs, said in the published report.

With the majority of BDCs trading below NAV, it makes it very difficult to go out and raise new equity, said a manager at another business development company.

Since BDCs distribute at least 90 percent of their taxable earnings on an annual basis to avoid paying corporate taxes, they are largely dependent on raising new equity to expand loan originations. But, raising additional equity when share prices are trading below NAV is dilutive to existing shareholders.

Goldman Sachs BDC was formed by the bank in 2012 as a private fund before electing to be treated as a BDC two years ago, filings showed. The fund's investment advisor is Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Goldman Sachs BDC, which trades under the ticker symbol GSBD, raised approximately $120 million in its initial public offering of 6 million shares. The shares priced at $20 per share, the low end of the $20-$21 expected range, and traded around $20.90 at midday on Thursday.

DIFFERENTIATION

Market participants and BDC analysts alike expect BDC performance in 2015 to be differentiated in terms of share performance and dividend coverage, as some credit concerns crop up in portfolios and certain platforms face limited investment capacity. There will be outperformers and underperformers across these measures, market participants agree.

"Asset quality metrics remained relatively pristine in 2014, with several firms reporting no non-accrual investments," Fitch said in the report. However, the rating agency noted credit metrics are at "unsustainable" levels. The review said the improving economic environment, strong company performance and low interest rates have masked some potential underlying credit issues and that some asset quality metrics are likely to deteriorate over the near term depending upon rising rates, the macroeconomic environment and individual firms' underwriting.

As the segment becomes increasingly crowded and BDCs vie for ways to remain competitive and outperform their peers, funds are also considering the current credit environment.

"Our portfolio has evolved in a more conservative direction for a couple of years now and that will continue as we position against the credit cycle," said Owens. "Our approach has evolved to focus on first-lien and senior secured debt. We are cautious on second lien and staying away from mezzanine."

And from a return standpoint, other strategies that present opportunities include the increased use of joint venture structures, or so-called Senior Secured Loan Programs, that allow BDCs to use additional off-balance sheet leverage and thereby increase returns.

"Joint ventures continue to be an important focus for us. It's very attractive from a return standpoint. This will be an interesting topic as the BDC industry as a whole thinks about the ways incremental leverage can be added, and against which assets," said Owens.

Despite headwinds, most market participants do expect to see the BDC space continue to grow with the entry of new vehicles. In fact Credit Suisse was the second investment bank to launch a BDC and other large institutional asset managers are said to be considering a foray into the space.

Last year the bank formed Credit Suisse Park View BDC Inc after moving its middle market direct lending platform from the investment banking division to the asset management side. According to regulatory filings, the BDC plans to raise up to $500 million through an IPO of its common shares. Credit Suisse Asset Management is the investment advisor. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)