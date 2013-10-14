* GS Energy also walks away from plan being looked at with
Petrobras
* GS Caltex, GS Energy unsure of project's profitability
-Chairman Hur
* Investment should focus on domestic heavy fuel upgrading
units -Hur
* GS Caltex to export more diesel; China remains main market
-Hur
By Jane Chung
DAEGU, South Korea, Oct 14 South Korea's
second-largest oil refiner GS Caltex said it has dropped plans
to build a refining plant with GS Energy and Brazil's state-run
oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA due to uncertainty
over profitability.
GS Caltex, with a 775,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refining
capacity, thinks its investment should focus on secondary units
to extract higher value gasoline and diesel from heavy oils, its
chairman Hur Dong-Soo told reporters on the sidelines of the
World Energy Congress on Monday.
Such investments can run into billions of dollars, he said.
"We decided not to go for the (Brazilian) project. We
dropped it completely and so has GS Energy as we are not sure
whether it is a profitable project," Hur said.
GS Caltex is equally owned by Chevron Corp, the
second-largest U.S. oil company, and South Korea's GS Energy,
owned by GS Holding.
Hur said the company should focus on upgrading its domestic
facilities to extract more value from residual fuels.
"It usually costs about 1 trillion won to build a 40,000 bpd
facility. If we want to do 150,000-bpd, you can imagine how much
it costs," he said.
The refiner in March said it had completed a 53,000-bpd
heavy oil upgrading unit worth 1.3 trillion Korean won ($1.21
billion), raising its gasoline and diesel output and boosting
the refiner's heavy-oil upgrading capacity to 268,000 bpd.
Hur also said the refiner will increase its diesel exports,
without giving a target number. The main destination for its
overall exports will continue to be China, he said.
"Currently gasoline exports are the No. 1 item amongst
petroleum products. But we will change from it to more middle
distillates such as diesel," he said. "Still China will be the
main export market and maybe Australia and South Africa and
African countries."
With China's top refiner Sinopec Corp
expected to boost its diesel exports in the fourth quarter, more
middle distillates coming out of South Korea could add further
pressure to regional refining margins.
In June, Petrobras signed an accord looking at a possible
partnership with GS Energy to build a 300,000 barrel-per-day
low-sulfur diesel refinery starting in late 2017 near Fortaleza
on Brazil's northeastern coast.