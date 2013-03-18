SEOUL, March 18 South Korea's GS Caltex has completed a 53,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) heavy oil upgrading unit worth 1.3 trillion won ($900 million), raising its gasoline and diesel output, the country's No.2 refiner said.

The vacuum gas oil fluidized catalytic cracking (VGO FCC) unit has boosted the refiner's heavy-oil upgrading capacity to 268,000 bpd, GS Caltex said in a statement late on Sunday.

The unit, located in the city of Yeosu where GS Caltex runs refining facilities, will also produce 250,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of propylene for petrochemicals, hiking the refiner's total propylene capacity to 450,000 tpy, the statement said.

The construction took two years. GS Caltex with a 775,000-bpd of refining capacity is co-owned by GS Holdings and Chevron Corp.