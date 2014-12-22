BRIEF-Shanghai SMI Holding's Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct y/y
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Dec 22 GSD Holding :
* Says finalizes its unit GSD Denizcilik acquisition of GSD Dis Ticaret
* Says shareholders of GSD Dis Ticaret will have a conversion rate of 2.21 for GSD Denizcilik shares
* Says its unit GSD Denizcilik will increase capital by issuing TRY 22.2 million ($9.6 million) shares (group C) after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3099 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 28 The European Central Bank has raised by 10 percent the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them, so that it can hire more staff and pay for a review of the models that large banks use to gauge risk, it said on Friday.