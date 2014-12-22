Dec 22 GSD Holding :

* Says finalizes its unit GSD Denizcilik acquisition of GSD Dis Ticaret

* Says shareholders of GSD Dis Ticaret will have a conversion rate of 2.21 for GSD Denizcilik shares

* Says its unit GSD Denizcilik will increase capital by issuing TRY 22.2 million ($9.6 million) shares (group C) after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3099 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)