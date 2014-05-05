BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
May 5 GSE Environmental Inc and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Sunday as part of a restructuring support agreement with its lenders.
GSE, which makes geosynthetic lining for waste management, water and mining sectors, listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million in a court filing.
GSE said it received up to $45 million in debtor-in-possession financing, and plans to use the funds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
Houston-based GSE delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in March after it failed to maintain listing requirements.
In its most recent third-quarter results in November, GSE reported a loss of $35.8 million, or $1.77 per share, compared with a profit of $5.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
The case is in re: GSE Environmental Inc; U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No: 14-11126. (Reporting By Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.