Nov 23 GSE Holding Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday, saying it expects its initial public offering of 9 million shares to be priced between $13 and $15.

In July the polymer maker has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $143.8 million in an IPO.

The company also added William Blair & Co, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital to the list of underwriters.

The Houston, Texas-based company intends to get listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GSE" and plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay debts. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)