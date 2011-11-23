* Says it plans to offer 9 mln shares
* Adds William Blair, BMO Capital, Macquarie Capital to
underwriters
(Follows alerts)
Nov 23 GSE Holding Inc filed with U.S.
regulators on Wednesday, saying it expects its initial public
offering of 9 million shares to be priced between $13 and $15.
In July the polymer maker has filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to raise up to $143.8 million in an IPO.
The company also added William Blair & Co, BMO Capital
Markets and Macquarie Capital to the list of underwriters.
The Houston, Texas-based company intends to get listed on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GSE" and plans to
use the IPO proceeds to repay debts.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)