July 25GSG GROUP :

* Said on Thursday that it was notified by Materali, A.S. about publication of mandatory public takeover offer to shareholders of GSG GROUP

* Said mandatory offer concerns acquisition of shares in GSG GROUP at the price of EUR 0.53 per share

* Said acceptance period is from 24 July 2014 to 21 August 2014

