PRAGUE, Sept 2 Property developer GSG Group , majority owned by Czech real estate investor Radovan Vitek, said on Tuesday it had changed its name to CPI Property Group.

The change comes after Vitek, who directly or indirectly controls more than 95 percent of the group, folded his own real estate group into the company this year.

The company, which had already changed its name from Orco Germany earlier this year, is a former unit of Orco Property Group , of which Vitek is the biggest shareholder. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)