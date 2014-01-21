* Glaxo had sought $571 million, was awarded $3.5 mln
* Abbott excluded juror because of sexual orientation
* Ruling shows influence of recent Supreme Court opinion
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 21 A gay man was improperly
excluded from jury service because of his sexual orientation, a
federal appeals court has ruled, illustrating the widening
influence of a key U.S. Supreme Court decision on gay rights.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on
Tuesday ordered a new trial for GlaxoSmithKline Plc
against an Abbott Laboratories spinoff because Abbott
excluded the potential juror.
The case involved Abbott's pricing of HIV medications, a
controversial issue in the gay community. Glaxo accused Abbott
of improperly hiking the price of one drug, Norvir, to help it
preserve sales growth of one of its other HIV blockbusters,
Kaletra.
The jury returned a mixed verdict in 2011, and Glaxo was
awarded far less money than it had originally sought. However,
Glaxo appealed the lower court's decision to allow Abbott to
exclude the juror, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
ruled that the constitution prohibits jury strikes because of
sexual orientation.
"Strikes exercised on the basis of sexual orientation
continue this deplorable tradition of treating gays and lesbians
as undeserving of participation in our nation's most cherished
rites and rituals," 9th Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt wrote
for a unanimous three-judge panel.
Glaxo spokeswoman Mary Anne Rhyne said the company is
pleased with the ruling. Abbott spokesman Scott Stoffel said
Abbott passed its HIV portfolio to a new company, AbbVie Inc
, last year. AbbVie representative Adelle Infante said
the company is evaluating its options.
The 9th Circuit on Tuesday cited United States v. Windsor,
the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that struck down part
of the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). In that case,
Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that the law defining marriage as
between one man and one woman violated the U.S. Constitution's
guarantee of equal protection.
However, Kennedy's ruling was ambiguous on just how far gay
rights protections should extend, Northwestern University law
professor Andrew Koppelman said. Since the ruling was issued,
judges around the country have grappled with how to apply it in
a variety of gay rights cases, including rulings that permitted
same-sex marriage in Oklahoma and Utah. Those cases are
currently under appeal.
"The big difference between now and Windsor is a shift in
the culture," Koppelman said. "Discrimination that made
intuitive sense to people before doesn't make a whole lot of
sense anymore."
Norvir plays a key role in AIDS-fighting cocktails because
it can boost the effectiveness of other drugs. Glaxo accused
Abbott of raising Norvir's price by 400 percent in 2003, as part
of an effort to harm competitors whose drugs were dependent on
being used in combination with Norvir.
During jury selection in an Oakland, California federal
court, a potential juror discussed his partner by using the
masculine pronoun "he" several times. The juror also said he did
not know whether any of his friends were taking the medications
at issue in the case.
Abbott's attorney sought to exclude the juror, and Glaxo
objected, saying that Abbott was attempting to use a peremptory
challenge in a discriminatory way. However, U.S. District Judge
Claudia Wilken allowed Abbott to exclude the juror.
Glaxo had sought $571 million, but after a four-week trial
the jury awarded Glaxo $3.5 million.
Given the legal reasoning in Windsor, the 9th Circuit held
that gays and lesbians deserve the same constitutional
protections during jury selection as those enjoyed by
African-Americans and women.
Juror strikes based on sexual orientation "deprive
individuals of the opportunity to participate in perfecting
democracy and guarding our ideals of justice on account of a
characteristic that has nothing to do with their fitness to
serve," Reinhardt wrote.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Smithkline Beecham Corp dba
GlaxoSmithKline vs. Abbott Laboratories, 11-17357.