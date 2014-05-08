CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
LONDON May 8 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday its new inhaled lung drug, Anoro, had been approved in Europe as a treatment for chronic lung disease, boosting its respiratory franchise.
A final green light had been expected for the product, which was developed with Theravance, following a recommendation from European experts in February.
Respiratory drugs are a major business for GSK. Advair or Seretide, its market-leading lung drug, makes up a fifth of its sales, but it is already facing competition from generic versions in Europe.
Industry analysts expect Anoro to generate worldwide annual sales of about $2.65 billion by 2019, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jane Baird)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico