LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's GlaxoSmithkline said it had signed a new four-year deal worth $196 million to supply the U.S. government with its inhalation anthrax treatment, raxibacumab, in case of a potential bio-terrorist attack.

GSK said on Thursday that it would supply 60,000 doses of the treatment to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.