BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's GlaxoSmithkline said it had signed a new four-year deal worth $196 million to supply the U.S. government with its inhalation anthrax treatment, raxibacumab, in case of a potential bio-terrorist attack.
GSK said on Thursday that it would supply 60,000 doses of the treatment to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.