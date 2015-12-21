Dec 21 An independent nonprofit organization
that evaluates clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines
found the price of GlaxoSmithKline's new drug for severe
asthma should be as much as 76 percent lower to justify its
value, according to the group's latest draft report.
The Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review
(ICER) said its analysis indicated that Glaxo's Nucala should be
priced at $7,800 to about $12,000 a year, far below the drug's
list price of $32,500 a year.
It found that once-monthly injectable Nucala, which won U.S.
approval last month, significantly reduces asthma attacks and
symptoms and decreases the need for oral steroids.
However, it found that the price was not cost-effective, and
that there is uncertainty about whether the benefits will
persist over the long term because of the short duration of
clinical trials.
Glaxo, in an emailed statement, said it supports the work of
ICER but disagrees with its conclusion. It said controlling
severe asthma attacks helps reduce direct and indirect costs to
the healthcare system, such as the need for urgent care visits
and hospitalizations.
"We believe that Nucala is fairly priced, balancing
innovation and market value with patient access," Glaxo
spokeswoman Sarah Spencer said.
In the same report, ICER found Novo Nordisk's long-acting
insulin Tresiba, which will compete with Sanofi's
big-selling Lantus, to be reasonably priced. It said the list
price of $7,800 per year was about 8 to 10 percent too high, but
that that was "well within the range of typical discounts
available to payers."
The report found that Tresiba, which gained U.S. approval in
September, provides moderate certainty of equivalent blood sugar
control with a reduction in nocturnal hypoglycemia comparable to
other long-acting insulins.
ICER President Steven Pearson, in a statement, said its
analyses aim "to help the health care community determine what
should be used, which patients benefit most, and at what price
innovative treatments represent a reasonable value."
ICER said the latest draft report will be open to public
comment until Jan. 12.
In a previous report, the group found that a potent new
class of injectable cholesterol-lowering drugs, one being sold
by Amgen and another by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
in partnership with Sanofi, should cost about a third
of their list prices to keep costs in line with healthcare
budgets and the benefit they bring. Those drugs, Repatha and
Praluent, list for more than $14,000 a year.
