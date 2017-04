April 22 (Reuters) -

* GSK & Theravance announce phase III study of FF/VI in COPD commenced to support potential future filing in Japan

* Positive results from this study will help support a potential filing of FF/VI for treatment of patients with COPD in Japan.

* Study will evaluate contribution of ICS component on lung function, in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* GSK chose to withdraw COPD file in Japan while designing an additional study