BRIEF-Oil States International reports Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Offshore/manufactured products backlog at three months ended March 31, 2017 $204.4 million versus $305.6 million
Sept 3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* Triumeq receives EU approval
* ViiV Healthcare receives EU marketing authorisation for Triumeq, a new once-daily single-pill regimen for treatment of HIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Public storage reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017