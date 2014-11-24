BRIEF-Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
* Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
Nov 24 GlaxoSmithKline :
* Contains a notice convening a general meeting to be held at 10:30 GMT on Dec 18, 2014
* Transaction remains conditional on, among other things, approval of company's shareholders at general meeting and is expected to complete in H1 2015
* Circular relates to proposed major transaction with Novartis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
April 18 Johnson & Johnson, which is in the process of completing its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion, reported on Tuesday quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower demand for its pharmaceutical products.