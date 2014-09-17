LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's healthcare cost agency
NICE has recommended a third new drug for melanoma, this time
from GlaxoSmithKline, after the drugmaker offered to
supply it at a discount to the state-run National Health
Service.
GSK currently markets Tafinlar but the product will soon
transfer to Novartis under a deal between the two
companies to trade assets.
Tafinlar is an oral medicine that works in a similar way to
Roche's already recommended drug Zelboraf. Both target
a specific gene mutation linked to around half of aggressive
melanomas.
The drugs have produced remarkable results in shrinking
tumours in clinical trials, although cancers typically become
resistant to treatment within a year.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
said on Thursday it had fast-tracked its recommendation for
Tafinlar to the final draft stage in order to speed up access to
the treatment.
The recommendation is conditional on GSK supplying the drug
to the state health system at an undisclosed discount to the
list price, which is 1,400 pounds ($2,280) for a 28-capsule pack
of 75 mg pills. The recommended dose is 150 mg taken twice
daily.
NICE also recommends the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb's
injectable melanoma drug Yervoy.
(1 US dollar = 0.6130 British pound)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)