CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
LONDON, July 27 GlaxoSmithKline plans 275 million pounds ($361 million) of new investments at three drug manufacturing sites in Britain, signalling its confidence in the country despite last month's vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)