PHILADELPHIA Nov 5 When GlaxoSmithKline
agreed to sell its cancer drugs to Novartis in April, investors
saw it as the death knell for an oncology business that
languished well behind those of rivals.
But the British drugmaker has not thrown in the towel
completely and a tiny group of researchers experimenting with
new treatments still believe they can find winners.
"If we continue to do deals ... and keep growing our
in-house pipeline, then we will have a pipeline in three years
that is very competitive with the rest of the industry," said
Axel Hoos, vice president of oncology research at GSK, in an
interview at the company's research center near Philadelphia.
Hoos led development of Bristol-Myers Squibb's
melanoma treatment, Yervoy, which helps the immune system
recognize and destroy cancer cells. With $1.4 billion in annual
sales, Yervoy has heightened the rivalry between industry
leaders Bristol-Myers, Merck & Co and Roche Holding AG
in developing immuno-oncology drugs.
Hoos moved to GSK in early 2012 and is trying to steer the
company in a similar direction. GSK has since made nine
immuno-oncology deals with other drugmakers, including a June
agreement worth up to $350 million to develop drugs with
Adaptimmune.
GSK is focusing on two newer technologies: antibodies that
latch onto two molecular targets at the same time and
genetically modified immune system cells that are better able to
grasp and destroy tumor cells.
Its new crop of experimental drugs is not far enough along
to suggest which have the strongest potential, Hoos said.
But GSK's willingness to fund future deals and research
after several years of financial disappointments is far from
certain to investors and even its own scientists. Hoos said the
extent of future investments will become clear only after the
Novartis deal closes in the first half of next year.
"It's hard to envision GSK spending a lot of money in an
area in which they no longer have a commercial presence," said
Marshall Gordon, healthcare analyst for ClearBridge Investments,
which owns almost 2.5 million GSK shares.
GSK spokeswoman Melinda Stubbee said the company does not
disclose its funding plans for any specific therapeutic area
but is counting on development of game-changing cancer
medicines.
STARTING OVER AGAIN
GSK has been hit by slumping sales of its Advair drug for
asthma and by bribery investigations in China and elsewhere. New
drug launches have disappointed, including Benlysta for lupus
and its Breo and Anoro respiratory treatments.
Setbacks for its cancer pipeline cut short hopes for its
MAGE-A3 therapy for lung cancer and melanoma, and Votrient for
ovarian cancer. Those failures "drove the spirit out of the
company in oncology," said Ori Hershkovitz, an analyst with the
Tel Aviv based Sphera Fund.
"It will be very challenging for them to get back in the
game, but it's not impossible," Herskovitz said. One route would
be to buy innovative biotechnology companies such as Seattle
Genetics Inc, Incyte Corp and Denmark's Genmab
, he said.
Under the Novartis deal, GSK will sell all of its approved
cancer drugs for up to $16 billion, including Votrient for
kidney cancer and Tafinlar and Mekinist for melanoma. The
medicines are more conventional treatments that block specific
proteins involved in tumor growth. GSK will acquire Novartis'
vaccine business and merge the companies' healthcare units.
Analysts favored the exit, as GSK lagged at 14th place in
the global cancer market.
Novartis has the right of first refusal to partner
on any new GSK cancer products. But Rafael Amado, head of
oncology at GSK, said his company is unlikely to partner with
anyone for a cancer drug "that is truly a transformational
product." In that event, he said GSK would likely need to build
a "state-of-the-art marketing machine."
Richard Purkiss, London-based analyst for Atlantic Equities,
said it could take GSK five to 10 years, and a lot of good luck,
to make a mark in cancer research.
"They may have missed some of the early exciting areas, but
there's still plenty to go for in the realm of immunotherapies,"
Purkiss said.
