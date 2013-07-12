LONDON/SHANGHAI, July 12 No British nationals
employed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc have been detained as
part of an investigation into the British-based drugmaker in
China, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.
According to China's security ministry, executives from GSK
have confessed to bribery and tax violations in a case involving
a huge sum of money over an extended period of time, with bribes
offered to doctors and government officials.
GSK, which says it was only told of the grounds of the
investigation this week, said it had found no evidence of
bribery or corruption in China, adding it would cooperate with
the authorities.
Details of those being investigated remain unclear and a
company spokesman declined to comment on a report in the
Telegraph newspaper that at least 30 GSK staff in China had been
put under house arrest and constant surveillance.
The charges of bribery make the GSK case the highest profile
probe in China since four executives of mining giant Rio Tinto
Plc were jailed in March 2010 for taking bribes and
stealing commercial secrets.
Under China's legal system, the GSK executives will be
formally charged after completion of the preliminary
investigations.