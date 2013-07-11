BEIJING, July 11 Executives of British drug
maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc in China have confessed to
charges of bribery and tax law violations after initial
questioning by Chinese police, China's security ministry said on
Thursday.
The company is suspected of offering bribes to government
officials, medical associations, hospitals and doctors to boost
sales and prices, the ministry said in a statement on its
website.
GSK is also suspected of using fake receipts in unspecified
tax law violations, the ministry said.
"After initial questioning the suspects have admitted to the
crimes, and the investigation is ongoing," the Ministry of
Public Security said in the statement.
The statement did not give details on the number of
executives questioned or their identities or when the
questioning took place.
Officials at GSK could not immediately be reached for
comment.