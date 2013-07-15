(Corrects to 3 bln yuan in second paragraph after police
correct official translation)
BEIJING, July 15 British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline used travel agencies and consultancies
as vehicles to bribe officials and doctors and illegally boosted
the sales prices of its drugs sold in China, police said on
Monday.
Since 2007 the company had transferred as much as 3 billion
yuan ($488.80 million) to over 700 travel agencies and
companies, Gao Feng, a police official in charge of the
investigation into the company, told a news conference.
The investigation had found GlaxoSmithKline was chiefly
responsible for the bribes, including instances of sexual
bribery, Gao said. Four senior Chinese executives have been
detained.
Police said they had taken no action against any British
nationals, adding no information had been received from GSK's UK
headquarters.
GSK, which says it was only told of the grounds of the
investigation in early July, has said it had found no evidence
of bribery or corruption in China, adding it would cooperate
with the authorities.
The ministry said on Thursday that GSK executives in China
had confessed to bribery and tax violations during one of a
string of investigations into foreign firms in the world's
second-biggest economy.
The ministry said the case against Britain's biggest
drugmaker involved a large number of staff and a huge sum of
money over an extended period of time, with bribes offered to
Chinese government officials, medical associations, hospitals
and doctors to boost sales and prices.
($1 = 6.1375 Chinese yuan)
