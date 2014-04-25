By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, April 25 British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline Plc has appointed two executives to new
roles overseeing sales and marketing in China after authorities
accused the firm of corruption last year, a person with direct
knowledge of the decision told Reuters.
The move marks a significant change for GSK's sales and
marketing command chain in China, creating a wider gap between
the two key functions, the person said, asking not to be named
because of the sensitivity of the topic.
GSK's front line sales and marketing staff were at the
centre of a scandal last year when authorities accused the
drugmaker of funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($480.08 million)
to doctors and officials to encourage them to use its products.
GSK has described the behaviour as "shameful".
Sales and marketing staff previously reported to a general
manager for their particular therapeutic unit, meaning the two
areas' management more closely overlapped, the person said.
The new model would see a head of commercial and head of
marketing separately oversee each function across the range of
therapeutic units, the person added.
London-based GSK spokesman Simon Steel confirmed the new
appointments, but declined to give further details.
"As we have made consistently clear we are committed to
China and to serving the needs of patients ... The new
management team in the country are shaping our business to best
meet that purpose," Steel told Reuters.
Pharmaceutical firms have been in the spotlight in China
since the launch of the GSK probe last year, with lawyers saying
that most global healthcare firms in the country were now
reviewing their compliance process.
GSK is now also investigating claims that bribes were paid
to doctors in Poland, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
INTERNATIONAL GROUNDING
In addition to widening the gap between the two functions,
the new appointments also suggest GSK is keen to have people
with international experience overseeing China operations to
ensure compliance with the firm's global standards. Previously,
most unit general managers had been appointed locally.
German-national Thomas Willemsen, who led the firm's
Taiwanese unit, will lead commercial operations including sales,
the source said. Willemsen previously spent a decade with Merck
Serono in Europe and Asia, according to his LinkedIn profile.
U.S.-educated Wang Yizhe will take charge of marketing. Wang
was a senior director at GSK's oncology marketing unit in the
United States before moving to Britain to lead a team working
with emerging markets, the source added.
GSK has said it will overhaul its global sales model and
stop paying medical professionals to promote its products. The
firm will also employ hundreds more doctors in-house in a drive
to eliminate "sharp" marketing practices.
Bribery between sales staff and doctors is rife in China,
with steep sales targets and low salaries for doctors creating
fertile ground for backhanders. Local managers can create strong
power bases, lawyers and industry insiders said.
"This is another challenge for MNCs (multi-national
corporations) because for decades they have relied on these
local teams. Suddenly these companies are having to examine how
they have achieved their rapid growth," said Leon Liu, partner
at law firm MWE China.
The head of marketing will still report to the head of
commercial operations, the source said, both of whom answer to
China general manager Herve Gisserot, appointed in July last
year in the wake of the corruption scandal.
($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)
