SHANGHAI May 16 Corruption charges against
GlaxoSmithKline Plc executives in China are a warning to
other foreign firms and could do irreparable damage to the
British drugmaker's Chinese operations, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Friday.
Chinese police charged GSK's former China boss, Briton Mark
Reilly, and two other colleagues with corruption on Wednesday
after a 10-month probe found the firm made billions of yuan from
bribing doctors and hospitals.
Healthcare is a highly sensitive area in China and has
become a focal point for President Xi Jinping's attack on
corporate graft, with a number of global and Chinese drugmakers
coming under the spotlight for corruption.
"GSK's practices eroded its corporate integrity and could
cause irreparable damage to the company in China and elsewhere.
The case is a warning to other multinationals in China that
ethics matter," Xinhua said in an English-language editorial.
Xinhua's commentaries are often seen as reflective of the
government's thinking.
Officials at GSK in China did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Britain's biggest drugmaker so far has not been charged with
any crime although lawyers said that by charging Reilly, who was
GSK's legal representative in the country, authorities were
leaving the door open for a charge against the firm.
Any bribery charges against GSK could mean the cancellation
of its business licenses, crippling its operations in a major
growth market for Western pharmaceutical giants.
GSK could also incur huge fines, while Reilly himself - who
sources say was caught off-guard by the allegations - faces
decades in jail if the charges are upheld as expected.
Lawyers said the charges were the most serious corruption
case against a major multinational firm and a senior expatriate
executive in China's history, and are a wake-up call for other
foreign firms in the country.
Foreign firms in China are firming up compliance efforts in
the wake of the GSK investigation, executives and lawyers said.
The last major corruption scandal to hit a foreign company
in China involved miner Rio Tinto in 2009,
which resulted in four executives including a Chinese-born
Australian being jailed for between seven and 14 years.
