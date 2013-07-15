* GSK used travel agencies to funnel bribes - Chinese police
* Four senior Chinese executives from GSK detained - police
* Police say examining $490 million in transfers
* Similar practices found at other foreign drug firms
* GSK says very concerned, stops use of travel agencies
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 15 Chinese police on Monday
accused British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline of channelling
bribes to Chinese officials and doctors through travel agencies
to boost sales illegally and raise the price of its medicines in
the country.
The charges make the GSK case the highest profile corporate
investigation in China since four executives from mining giant
Rio Tinto were jailed in March 2010 for taking
bribes and stealing commercial secrets.
Gao Feng, head of the economic crimes investigation unit at
China's Ministry of Public Security, said since 2007, GSK had
transferred as much as 3 billion yuan ($489 million) to more
than 700 travel agencies and consultancies over six years.
Four senior Chinese executives from GSK had been detained,
Gao said at a news conference. The Ministry of Public Security
had said last week that GSK executives in China had confessed to
bribery and tax violations.
GSK said it was deeply concerned by the developments and had
stopped using the travel agencies identified by the
investigation. It said it was reviewing all third party agencies
and all historic transactions related to the travel agencies.
"GSK shares the desire of the Chinese authorities to root
out corruption," it said in a brief statement. "These
allegations are shameful and we regret this has occurred."
GSK supplies key products such as vaccines in China, as well
as drugs for lung disease and cancer.
Sources familiar with the situation said GSK's general
manager for China, Mark Reilly, had left the country for London
10 days ago to attend routine meetings and was now working in
Britain, where he is in regular contact with the team in China.
The probe into Britain's biggest drugmaker is one of a
string of investigations into foreign firms and their pricing
practices in the world's second-biggest economy.
The official People's Daily newspaper said GSK collaborated
with travel agencies to funnel bribes to doctors and officials
by creating fake "conference services" as expenditure for GSK to
misappropriate funds, some of which would be spent on bribes.
"We have sufficient reason to suspect that these transfers
were conducted illegally," Gao said. "You could say the travel
agencies and GSK were criminal partners. Among the partners, GSK
was mainly responsible. In a criminal organisation there is
always a leader."
Gao gave no examples of how the bribery involving the GSK
executives worked. He said there were also instances of "sexual
bribery", although he did not elaborate.
He said police had uncovered information that pointed to
similar money transfers made by other multinational
pharmaceutical companies in China.
"Whether they were engaged in illegal behaviour, you can go
interview them ... You just need to ask them one question: Are
you sleeping well at night?" Gao said.
He did not name any other foreign companies.
KEY MARKET
China has targeted foreign firms on multiple fronts in the
past few months, including over alleged price-fixing, quality
controls and consumer rights, forcing companies to defend their
reputations in a country where international brands often have a
valuable edge over local competitors in terms of public trust.
European food groups Nestle and Danone
said they would cut infant milk formula prices in China after
Beijing launched an inquiry into the industry.
China is increasingly important for big drug groups, which
rely on growth in emerging markets to offset slower sales in
Western markets where many former top-selling medicines have
lost patent protection.
IMS Health, which tracks pharmaceutical industry trends,
expects China to overtake Japan as the world's second-biggest
drugs market behind the United States by 2016.
GSK sold 759 million pounds ($1.15 billion) of
pharmaceuticals and vaccines in China in 2012, up 17 percent on
2011, representing around 3.5 percent of the group total.
The detained GSK executives include Liang Hong, vice
president and operations manager of GSK (China) Investment Co
Ltd and Zhang Guowei, the company's vice president and human
resources director, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
It was not immediately clear if the executives had legal
representation.
Xinhua said it was given access to one detained travel agent
who said he did business with Liang. The agent said he sometimes
arranged money for bribes and delivered it to the recipient. The
agent also paid kickbacks to Liang, Xinhua reported.
Xinhua, given access to Liang by the authorities, quoted the
detained executive as saying medicine which cost 30 yuan to make
could be sold to patients for 300 yuan. It did not specifically
say Liang was referring to GSK drugs.
The police last Thursday said the case against GSK involved
many staff, with bribes offered to Chinese government officials,
medical associations, hospitals and doctors.
Police said they had taken no action against any British
nationals in the GSK case. No information had been received from
GSK's UK headquarters, they said.