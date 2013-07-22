SHANGHAI, July 22 A senior executive from
GlaxoSmithKline told Chinese police the British
drugmaker will reform its business in the country in the wake of
a bribery scandal, China's Ministry of Public Security said on
Monday.
It said GSK's president for emerging markets, Abbas Hussain,
made the pledge in a meeting with ministry officials. Britain's
biggest drugmaker has sent Hussain to China to deal with the
scandal.
"Hussain apologised on behalf of GSK and said GSK will fully
support the Chinese government's resolution to root out
corruption and will actively reform GSK's original business and
operating procedures in China," the ministry said in a
statement.
Police last week accused GSK of bribing officials and
doctors to boost sales and raise the price of its medicines in
China. They said GSK transferred up to 3 billion yuan ($489
million) to 700 travel agencies and consultancies over six years
to facilitate the bribes.
GSK said it was deeply concerned by the allegations, which
it called "shameful".
The ministry, which urged GSK to take "responsibility" for
the scandal, cited a statement from GSK as saying four detained
Chinese executives from the drugmaker were able to break the law
because they knew the company's internal systems so well.
GSK officials were not immediately available to comment on
the ministry statement. It was unclear if the statement the
ministry cited was one GSK had released or was just made
available to police.
Hussain was dispatched to China by Chief Executive Andrew
Witty, along with the group's global head of internal audit and
a senior legal official, a person familiar with the matter said
on Friday.