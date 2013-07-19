* Emerging markets head dispatched to country -source
* Joined by head of internal audit and senior legal official
* Bribery scandal threatens GSK reputation, Chinese business
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 19 GlaxoSmithKline has sent
its head of emerging markets and two other top executives to
China to lead the drugmaker's response to an unfolding crisis
over alleged bribery and corruption.
Abbas Hussain, GSK President Emerging Markets, was
dispatched by Chief Executive Andrew Witty, along with the
group's global head of internal audit and a senior legal
official, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
All three have now arrived in the country to cooperate with
Chinese authorities and try to get to the bottom of a scandal
that has shaken confidence in GSK's internal procedures.
On Monday, Chinese police accused GSK of bribing officials
and doctors to boost sales and raise the price of its medicines
in China. They said GSK transferred up to 3 billion yuan ($489
million) to 700 travel agencies and consultancies over six years
to facilitate the bribes.
The decision to send the executives shows the seriousness
with which Britain's biggest drugmaker views a situation that
threatens its reputation and risks undermining business in a
big, fast-growing market.
GSK said it was deeply concerned by the allegations, which
it called "shameful".
The drugmaker has also hired auditors Ernst & Young to carry
out an independent review of its systems in China, another
source said on Wednesday.
China has detained four senior Chinese executives and banned
GSK's finance chief in China, Steve Nechelput, from leaving the
country.
The episode has left GSK's senior management team in China
in disarray, with the general manager for China, Mark Reilly,
leaving the country on July 5 for what sources said were routine
meetings in London. Reilly has not returned.
Hussain is a key lieutenant of GSK's chief executive,
reflecting the importance that Witty places on emerging markets
as future driver of sales for GSK. He joined in June 2008 and is
a member of the corporate executive team.
GSK's move to send senior-level reinforcements to China
comes as Chinese authorities widen a probe into malpractice by
drug companies.
BELGIUM'S UCB VISITED BY OFFICIALS
Belgian drugmaker UCB - a medium-sized company with
a particular strength in epilepsy treatment - said on Thursday
its office in Shanghai had been visited by officials from the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) seeking
information on compliance.
The SAIC is one of China's main three anti-trust regulators
in charge of market supervision.
The tough Chinese action against GSK, including the
detention of four senior Chinese executives and a ban on a top
British executive leaving the country, has sent a chill through
the wider pharmaceutical sector.
There has been widespread speculation that other
multinational companies will be drawn into the corruption
investigations.
"This is not just GSK. The entire industry is on a journey
here," one European drug industry executive said.
The GSK investigation is the highest-profile corporate probe
in China since four executives from mining giant Rio Tinto
were jailed in March 2010 for taking bribes and
stealing commercial secrets. Three of those executives were
Chinese while the fourth was a Chinese-born Australian.
Beijing has targeted corporations on multiple fronts in the
past few months, including over alleged price-fixing, quality
controls and consumer rights.
European food groups Nestle and Danone
said they would cut infant milk formula prices in China after
Beijing launched an inquiry into the industry.
And on Friday the official People's Daily newspaper reported
the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the world's biggest
jewellery retailer by market value, was among a number of gold
shops being probed for price fixing.