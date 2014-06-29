(Adds background)
LONDON, June 29 GlaxoSmithKline on
Sunday confirmed the existence of an intimate video recording of
its former China head, Mark Reilly, which the Sunday Times
reported kicked off a bribery investigation that has damaged the
drugmaker's business in China.
The Sunday Times said the recording was shot without
Reilly's knowledge or consent at his Shanghai flat and showed
the Briton, who is separated from his wife, with his Chinese
girlfriend.
It was not clear who shot the video or with what motivation.
The video was emailed to top GSK executives in March 2013, the
newspaper said.
A GSK spokesman confirmed the tape existed but did not
comment on how it related to the alleged bribery scandal.
In July 2013, Chinese police accused Britain's biggest
drugmaker of transferring as much as 3 billion yuan ($482
million) through travel agencies to bribe doctors and officials.
Reuters was not independently able to verify the link
between the tape and the bribery case.
Chinese police filed corruption charges against Reilly last
month. The Briton, who has been barred from leaving China, could
face decades in prison.
Reilly has not been reachable for comment while his lawyer
has declined to talk to the media. Reilly's whereabouts are
unknown.
China's investigation into GSK and its scrutiny of numerous
other foreign and local drugs companies have frightened foreign
pharmaceutical executives so much that some fear they could be
jailed and have asked their lawyers if they should temporarily
leave the country.
GSK, which described the bribery allegations as "shameful"
when they came to light last year, said on Sunday that it was
continuing to cooperate fully with Chinese authorities on the
ongoing investigation.
"The issues relating to our China business are very
difficult and complicated," it added in a statement.
The bribery case has hit GSK's sales in China, as buyers
have shied away from doing business with the company and GSK
itself has revamped its sales and marketing model.
Bribery allegations involving GSK have come to light since
then in other countries and GSK is now investigating claims that
bribes were also paid to doctors in Poland, Iraq, Jordan and
Lebanon.
Last month, Britain's Serious Fraud Office launched a formal
criminal investigation into GSK.
($1 = 6.2251 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Jane Barrett, Diane
Craft and Dean Yates)