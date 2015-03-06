By Ben Hirschler
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
, which was fined 3 billion yuan ($479 million) in China
last year for bribery, is dismissing 110 employees in the
country for misconduct, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
The British company confirmed it had taken disciplinary
action against staff whose conduct contravened its values and
code of conduct but declined to specify the number involved. The
misconduct took place before mid-2013, GSK added in a statement.
The dismissals follow detailed investigations into
wrongdoing by employees in the wake of the corruption scandal,
which badly damaged the drugmaker's reputation and hit its
business in a fast-growing emerging market.
"As we have previously said, we have increased our
monitoring of expense claims and increased our compliance
efforts. We also engaged an independent legal firm and external
consultancies to review our operations in China," GSK said.
"Where evidence of misconduct has been found, we take
appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination
of employment."
The company's annual report, published last week, had
already revealed that the number disciplinary cases against
staff in China jumped to 652 in 2014 from 48 in 2013.
Chinese police first accused GSK of bribery in July 2013,
alleging the firm had funnelled as much as 3 billion yuan to
travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials.
The Chinese action highlights how regulators in the country
are increasingly cracking down on corporate malpractice. GSK was
issued with its record fine -- exactly the same amount as the
alleged bribery -- in September 2014.
A court in the southern city of Changsha also handed
suspended jail sentences to Mark Reilly, the former head of GSK
in China, and four other GSK executives.
The case was the biggest corruption scandal to hit a foreign
company in China since the Rio Tinto affair in 2009, which
resulted in four executives, including an Australian, being
jailed.
($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi)
