* UCB's Shanghai office visited by SAIC in past 48 hours
* UCB says it one of several pharma companies inspected
* Follows accusations of large-scale bribery by GSK
By Ben Deighton and Ben Hirschler
BRUSSELS/LONDON, July 18 Belgian drugmaker UCB
has been visited by Chinese authorities as the country
widens investigations into bribery by drugmakers, following
allegations against Britain's GlaxoSmithKline.
A spokesman for UCB said on Thursday that officials were
also investigating a number of other drug companies with
operations in the country, although he did not identify them.
Chinese police have accused GSK of bribing officials and
doctors to boost sales and raise the price of its medicines,
marking a hardening stance against malpractice by multinationals
operating in the country.
"They've been launching inspections with several pharma
companies active in the country, both Chinese and foreign
companies such as ours, and as part of the process our Shanghai
office was visited by the agency in the last 48 hours," the UCB
spokesman said.
The officials visiting the group's office were from the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) and were
seeking information on compliance, he said.
The SAIC is one of China's main three anti-trust regulators
in charge of market supervision.
Its investigations often overlap with the country's top
watchdog, the National Development and Reform Commission, which
has recently launched a pricing investigation into local and
international drugmakers, including GSK, Merck and
Estella's Pharma.
China on Monday accused GSK of transferring up to 3 billion
yuan ($489 million) to 700 travel agencies and consultancies to
facilitate bribes - an allegation Britain's top drugmaker said
it was deeply concerned about and which it called "shameful".
The tough Chinese action against GSK, including the
detention of four senior Chinese executives and a ban on a top
British executive leaving the country, has sent a chill through
the wider pharmaceutical sector.
There has been widespread speculation that other
multinational companies would be drawn into the corruption
investigations.
"This is bigger. This is not just GSK. The entire industry
is on a journey here," one European drug industry executive said
on Thursday.
The GSK investigation is the highest profile corporate probe
in China since four executives from mining giant Rio Tinto
were jailed in March 2010 for taking bribes and
stealing commercial secrets. Three of those executives were
Chinese while the fourth was a Chinese-born Australian.
Past improper payouts in China have also landed other
Western drugmakers in trouble - although with U.S. rather than
Chinese authorities.
In the last year Pfizer and Eli Lilly have
both settled with Washington, without admitting wrongdoing, over
alleged corrupt payments in foreign markets, including China.
More cases under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act are
pending.
China is increasingly important for big drugmakers, which
rely on growth in emerging markets to offset slower sales in
Western markets. IMPS Health, which tracks pharmaceutical
industry trends, expects China to overtake Japan as the world's
second-biggest drugs market behind the United States by 2016.